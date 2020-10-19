Stephen Colbert to Host 2020 Election Special With Real-Time Results

In 2016, Stephen Colbert hosted a memorable, if uncomfortable, election night special on the evening of November 8th. Expecting a landslide victory for Hillary Clinton, the mood of the special shifted as the politically liberal Colbert, his guests, and his audience slowly realized that Donald Trump would be claiming victory over the presidency.

Somehow, that hasn’t dissuaded Colbert from doing it again. The Late Show host announced on Monday that he’d be hosting a 2020 election night special on Showtime on Tuesday, November 3rd, beginning at 11:00 p.m. ET. The live one-hour special will be titled Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020.

In addition to providing real-time election results for the presidential race between incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, Colbert will welcome on guests such as radio host Charlamagne Tha God, journalist and Showtime host Alex Wagner, NBC analyst John Heilemann, and political advisor Mark McKinnon.

“Join me on election night from six feet away. Haha, hopefully in the future, you’ll have to explain to your grandchildren what that joke means,” Colbert jokes in the special’s promo. “Also, hopefully in the future, you’ll have grandchildren. Also, hopefully, there’ll be a future.”