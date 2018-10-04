‘Star Wars’: Jon Favreau Reveals Live-Action TV Series Details

Jon Favreau has unveiled details on his upcoming live-action Star Wars TV series. The show will air on Disney’s streaming service, which is expected to launch in 2019. Favreau will write and executive produce the scripted show.

Favreau, who lent his voice to Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series and acted in Solo: A Star Wars Story, revealed the new series’ name and tipped to the plot via his Instagram account.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order,” Favreau shared in his post. “We follow the trevails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is developing multiple live-action Star Wars TV series for its streaming platform. It’s unclear if Favreau will be involved in additional Star Wars offerings for the service. The platform will be the exclusive place to view Marvel movies and original series along with Pixar and other LucasFilm productions.