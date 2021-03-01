From a Galaxy Far, Far Away to Your TV, Here’s Everything Star Wars Streaming on Disney+

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Long ago, in a galaxy far far away, Disney+ became the home of the entire Star Wars franchise, with a massive catalogue of content spanning from A New Hope (1977), to The Rise of Skywalker (2019) and beyond.

From theatrical releases, animated classics like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, to new exclusive shows, everything in the Star Wars universe (with the exception of the wonderful train wreck known as the Star Wars Holiday Special) is available to stream now on Disney+. It’s also a great time to be a Star Wars fan if you want to delve deeper into the Extended Universe, as there are plenty of new shows currently in development.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced a massive rollout of new Star Wars titles at the most recent Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day, including several series and films coming soon to Disney+. Upcoming films include Rogue Squadron, directed by Wonder Woman‘s Patty Jenkins, and an untitled upcoming Taika Waititi-directed feature. There are also several new shows in the works, such as a Lando Calrissian series, Obi-Wan Kenobi with Ewan McGregor returning as the titular Jedi Master, and a limited series spinoff fromThe Mandalorian called Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson, reprising her guest-starring role as Ahsoka Tano.

Whether you’re looking forward to highly-anticipated new galactic adventures, or just want to relive the original films, we’ve created a guide for which Star Wars films and shows are available to stream online, what order to watch them in, and everything we know so far about new Star Wars content coming soon to Disney+.

How Can I Watch Disney+ Online?

If you want to get up to speed on the entire Skywalker Saga, or jump straight into The Mandalorian online, it’s easy to sign up for a Disney+ subscription. Disney+ subscribers can watch the best Star Wars movies and shows on-demand from their TV, laptop, tablet, phone, or gaming console. You can also stream all the film trilogies with 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on all supported devices for expanded color contrast and theater-quality sound.

A monthly subscription to Disney+ will get you all the ad-free content at just $6.99 a month. You can save yourself some cash when you sign up for a year-long plan instead at $69.99 (about a $14 discount).

One of the best streaming bundles available, though, is this current deal that gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month. But if you’ve been waiting to try out Disney+, the time is now—that bundle deal is only available to sign up until the end of March. You can watch every Star Wars series all in one place, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars, plus new animated offerings like the upcoming The Bad Batch, Lego Star Wars shorts, and more.

What Star Wars Movies Are Currently Available on Disney+?

You won’t have to go hopping around streaming services at lightspeed to be able to watch all your movies—every Star Wars film is currently streaming on Disney+, including the most recent release, Rise of Skywalker (2019). Note that we’ve put these in release order, but we also have a canonical timeline listed below.

Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983)

Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

The three main trilogies make up what is known as the Skywalker Saga, though the anthology films also fit in to the main timeline. Here’s how to view the movies in chronological order:

Episodes I-III

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Episodes IV-IX

The best viewing order for the Star Wars films is highly debated, but we recommend going with the chronological timeline shown here. Besides live action, the only animated film in the franchise, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008), is also on Disney+ and serves as a prequel to the animated series of the same name. There are also two documentaries available to stream: Empire of Dreams: The Story of The Star Wars Trilogy (2004) about the making of the original trilogy, Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits (2019) a behind-the-scenes look at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, and Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (2020) a special on the creation of the Disney+ original series.

Which Star Wars Shows Are Streaming on Disney+?

With the success of Disney+’s original series, The Mandalorian (and the pop cultural sensation that was Baby Yoda), you can bet that there are several upcoming spin-offs and series coming in the future. But the streaming platform also features a wide variety of past animated Star Wars shows, including the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which was exclusive to Disney+.

Live Action:

The Mandalorian (2019-)

Animated:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020)

Star Wars Rebels (2014-2018)

Star Wars Resistance (2018-2020)

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (Shorts featuring the women of Star Wars)

Star Wars Blips (One-minute shorts featuring BB-8)

NOT CURRENTLY STREAMING ON DISNEY+: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2003-2005) the animated series by Genndy Tartakovsky, the mind behind Samurai Jack.

What Lego Star Wars Series Are On Disney+?

While not following any particular continuity, Disney+ is also home to a host of Lego Star Wars shorts and shows, although not everything from the series is currently available. We recommend watching these after you’ve seen all the films first so you can understand all the references, as most of them are parodies.

Lego Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles (2014)

Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)

Lego Star Wars: The Resistance Rises (2016 shorts)

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016)

Lego Star Wars: All Stars (2018)

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special (2020)

What New Star Wars Movies and Series Are Coming to Disney+?

Disney has announced a whole new slate of Star Wars content, bringing back some old beloved characters, expanding some stories with spin-offs, and showing off new original characters too. From Ewan McGregor returning to the Star Wars universe, to Taika Waititi’s upcoming feature, here’s what upcoming shows and films will be streaming on Disney+.