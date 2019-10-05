See ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Crew Reunite in New ‘Picard’ Trailer

Star Trek: Picard, the upcoming CBS All Access series that finds Patrick Stewart reprising the role of USS Enterprise captain Jean-Luc Picard, unveiled its latest trailer at New York Comic-Con Saturday.

While previous previews detailed Picard‘s plot, the new trailer offered up better looks at some of the captain’s reunions with Star Trek: The Next Generation characters, including Brent Spiner’s Data, Marina Sartis’ Deanna Troi and Jonathan Frakes’ Commander William Riker; Voyager’s Seven of Nine, played by Jeri Ryan, also returns for the series.

“Patrick did not want it to be a [The Next Generation] reunion show,” producer Heather Kadin said during Picard’s Comic-Con panel (via The Hollywood Reporter). “We only brought people back if their story was part of the story that we were telling. We didn’t want it to be, ‘oh! There’s Riker!’”

Star Trek: Picard, which begins its 10-episode run on CBS All Access on January 23rd, 2020, opens roughly two decades after the events featured at the end of The Next Generation. “The past is written, but we are left to write the future,” Picard says in the trailer.