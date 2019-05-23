New ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Teaser Hints at Starfleet Captain’s Future

The teaser trailer for the new Star Trek series, Star Trek: Picard, was released on Wednesday. The show will premiere on CBS All Access, though a premiere date has not been set. The show will co-star Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway. Hannelle Culpepper will direct the first two episodes.

Sir Patrick Stewart will reprise his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, whom he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The clip shows a series of close-up images and footage around what appears to be a vineyard, with a voiceover by a woman who appears to be speaking to Picard. At the end of the trailer, a close-up on a wine bottle reveals that this is Picard’s vineyard, and we get a glimpse of Stewart in the role.