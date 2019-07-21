‘Picard’: Patrick Stewart Returns in First Trailer for ‘Star Trek’ Series

During Star Trek‘s panel at Comic-Con Saturday, the franchise unveiled its first full look at Picard, the Next Generation revival focused on Patrick Stewart’s beloved Enterprise captain Jean-Luc Picard.

The series marks Stewart’s first time reprising the role since 2002’s big screen Star Trek: Nemesis. Picking up 20 years after the events of that film, Picard finds the since-retired captain enduring an ordinary domestic life until he meets a young girl with uncanny powers.

“I have encountered a woman, she came to me for help. If she is who I think she is, she’s in serious danger,” Picard says in the trailer.

In addition to introducing a new crew, Picard will feature some memorable faces from the Star Trek universe: Brent Spiner’s Data and Jeri Ryan’s Star Trek: Voyager character Seven of Nine both appear in the trailer, while the Comic-Con panel confirmed that Next Generation vets like Jonathan Frakes (Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Troi) will also return in some capacity.

I’ve managed to keep this secret for months but now I can confirm, Troi and Riker are back!!! #StarTrekPicard #Picard https://t.co/C2GDIOZIjc — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) July 21, 2019

“We never know, do we, when our best moment will be. And that is now,” Stewart added of the series during the Comic-Con panel.

Star Trek: Picard, like Star Trek: Discovery and the upcoming animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, is bound for CBS All Access beginning 2020. Novelist Michael Chabon serves as showrunner for Picard’s 10-episode first season.