Set Phasers to Stream: Here’s All the ‘Star Trek’ Content on Paramount+

From low-budget romps to high-energy blockbuster films, Star Trek has become one of the most influential sci-fi franchises of all time. While Trek has decades worth of TV, film, and animated iterations that might rival Star Wars, it also has its own unique legacy and long-time, passionate cult following.

With the release of Star Trek: Discovery in 2017, the Trek television universe has become one of the highlights of original programming on Paramount+. Unlike Kevin Feige‘s aggressive rollout of new shows for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+, Paramount+ has done particularly well with releasing short series over the past few years for this newest wave of Star Trek. Helmed by Alex Kurtzman, series like Star Trek: Lower Decks and Picard have pushed the boundaries of what can be done with the universe’s canon in their first seasons so far.

From the new releases to the old adventures of the Star Trek Enterprise, Deep Space 9, Voyager, and more, Paramount+ is your hub for all things Trek.

How Can I Watch Paramount+ Free Online?

When you sign up for a Paramount+ subscription, you can actually choose between two plans to watch Paramount+ online. Pricing for Paramount+ plans include Limited Commercials for $5.99/month or Commercial Free for $9.99/month. But if you’re still not sure about committing to a full subscription, you can always stream Paramount+ for free with a 7-day free trial. Currently enrolled in university? Students can also get 25% off your subscription if you provide an “edu” email address (one of many streaming discounts for students online).

Paramount+ is the new home for ViacomCBS’s massive existing library of content, as well as continuing to host critically-acclaimed original Trek series like Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Section 31. New exclusive shows and movies are sure to appear on the service over the next few months, all of which you can stream on your TV, laptop, phone, or gaming console.

What Star Trek TV Shows Are Available on Paramount+?

Premiering on September 8, 1966 on NBC-TV, Star Trek brought in a new era of programming for the science fiction genre. Though it wasn’t a critical success at the time it aired, with all 79 episodes of the original series running in syndication, a devoted fan base grew. Decades later, there are eight TV series with hundreds of episodes, all currently streaming now on Paramount+.

Here’s an updated list of all the Star Trek shows on Paramount+. Note that this isn’t the official timeline for when these shows take place in canon—Enterprise is actually the “earliest” Trek series—but we’ll cover that below.

Star Trek: The Original Series (1966-1969)

Star Trek: The Animated Series (1973-1974)

Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994)

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993-1999)

Star Trek: Voyager (1995-2001)

Star Trek: Enterprise (2001-2005)

Star Trek: Discovery (2017-Present)

Star Trek: Short Treks (2018-Present)

Star Trek: Picard (2020-Present)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (2020-Present)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2021)

Star Trek: Section 31 (TBA)

What Star Trek Movies Are Streaming on Paramount+?

Unfortunately, while Paramount+ may be home to most of the films featuring the cast of the Original Series, many other Trek films are hosted on other streaming services.

Here are the Star Trek movies streaming on Paramount+, and where to stream the rest of the Star Trek films not available on their platform.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Building Star Trek (2016) — Documentary

NOT CURRENTLY ON PARAMOUNT+: Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986), Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991), Star Trek: First Contact (1996), Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) are available on Hulu. For the Kelvin Timeline movies, you’ll have to hop around a bit—Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) are on fuboTV and Star Trek Beyond (2016) is on Hulu. You can also stream most Star Trek films on Amazon Video.

How to Watch Every Star Trek Movie and Show In Order

Figuring out chronological timeline of Star Trek over can be overwhelming for even the most seasoned of Trekkies. With over 50 years of mirrorverses, time traveling back and forth, alternate timelines and spin-offs, we’ve created a guide for how to watch every Star Trek series and film in order. We’ve organized it by Stardate instead of year of release for optimal accuracy, but note that some series like TNG and DS9 run concurrently.

Star Trek: Enterprise (2151-2161)

Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1 and 2 (2255-)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2255-) (Coming soon to Paramount+)

Star Trek: The Original Series (2265-2269)

Star Trek: The Animated Series (2269-2270)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (2273)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (2285)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (2285)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (2286/1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (2287)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (2293)

Star Trek: The Next Generation (2364-2370)

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (2369-2375)

Star Trek Generations (2371)

Star Trek: Voyager (2371-2378)

Star Trek: First Contact (2373/2063)

Star Trek: Insurrection (2375)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2379)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (2380)

Star Trek: Picard (2399-)

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 (3155?)

Star Trek: Short Treks (2239-3300 Prime Timeline)

Star Trek: Section 31 (TBA)

The “Kelvin Timeline” refers to the newest Trek movies directed by J.J. Abrams and Justin Lin. The timeline of these films exist in a parallel universe created in 2233, so we’ve included them separately.

Star Trek (2258 Kelvin Timeline)

Star Trek Into Darkness (2259 Kelvin Timeline)

Star Trek Beyond (2263 Kelvin Timeline)

Everything Star Trek Coming To Paramount+ This Year

In honor of First Contact Day (a reference to the 1996 film Star Trek: First Contact), Paramount+ announced a whole new slate of Trek seasons and shows beaming up to the platform this year. Set your phasers to stream—here’s all the new Star Trek content coming your way.