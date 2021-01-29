Set Phasers to Stream: Here’s All the ‘Star Trek’ Content on CBS All Access

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

From low-budget romps to high-energy blockbuster films, Star Trek has become one of the most influential sci-fi franchises of all time. While Trek has decades worth of TV, film, and animated iterations that might rival Star Wars, it also has its own unique legacy and long-time, passionate cult following.

With the release of Star Trek: Discovery in 2017, the Trek television universe has become one of the highlights of original programming on CBS All Access, the network’s streaming platform. Unlike Kevin Feige‘s aggressive rollout of new shows for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+, CBS All Access has done particularly well with releasing short series over the past few years for this newest wave of Star Trek. Helmed by Alex Kurtzman, series like Star Trek: Lower Decks and Picard have pushed the boundaries of what can be done with the universe’s canon in their first seasons so far.

From the new releases to the old adventures of the Star Trek Enterprise, Deep Space 9, Voyager, and more, CBS All Access is your hub for all things Trek.

How Can I Watch CBS All Access Online?

When you sign up for a CBS All Access subscription, you can actually choose between two plans to watch CBS All Access online: Limited Commercials for $5.99/month or Commercial Free for $9.99/month. But if you’re still not sure, you can always stream CBS All Access for free with a 7-Day Free Trial. Currently enrolled in university? Students can also get 25% off your subscription if you provide an “edu” email address (one of many streaming discounts for students online).

The service is going through some recent changes — CBS All Access is set to rebrand and officially launch as Paramount+ on March 4, Variety reports. Paramount+ will be the new home for ViacomCBS’s massive existing library of content, as well as continuing to host critically-acclaimed original Trek series like Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Section 31.

You can stream all the content on your TV, laptop, phone, or gaming console.

CBS

What Star Trek TV Shows are Available on CBS All Access?

Premiering on September 8, 1966 on NBC-TV, Star Trek brought in a new era of programming for the science fiction genre. Though it wasn’t a critical success at the time it aired, with all 79 episodes of the original series running in syndication, a devoted fan base grew. Decades later, there are eight TV series with hundreds of episodes, all currently streaming now on CBS All Access.

Here’s an updated list of all the Star Trek shows on CBS All Access. Note that this isn’t the official timeline for when these shows take place in canon—Enterprise is actually the “earliest” Trek series—but we’ll cover that below.

Star Trek: The Original Series (1966-1969)

Star Trek: The Animated Series (1973-1974)

Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994)

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993-1999)

Star Trek: Voyager (1995-2001)

Star Trek: Enterprise (2001-2005)

Star Trek: Discovery (2017-Present)

Star Trek: Short Treks (2018-Present)

Star Trek: Picard (2020-Present)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (2020-Present)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2021)

Star Trek: Section 31 (TBA)

What Star Trek Movies are Streaming on CBS All Access?

Unfortunately, while CBS All Access may be home to most of the films featuring the cast of the Original Series, many other Trek films are hosted on other streaming services.

Here are the Star Trek movies streaming on CBS All Access, and where to stream the rest of the Star Trek films not available on their platform.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Building Star Trek (2016) — Documentary

NOT CURRENTLY ON CBS ALL ACCESS: Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986), Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991), Star Trek: First Contact (1996), Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) are available on Hulu. For the Kelvin Timeline movies, you’ll have to hop around a bit—Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) are on fuboTV and Star Trek Beyond (2016) is on Hulu. You can also stream most Star Trek films on Amazon Video.

Paramount Television/Kobal/Shutt

How To Watch Every Star Trek Movie and Show In Order

Figuring out chronological timeline of Star Trek over can be overwhelming for even the most seasoned of Trekkies. With over 50 years of mirrorverses, time traveling back and forth, alternate timelines and spin-offs, we’ve created a guide for how to watch every Star Trek series and film in order. We’ve organized it by Stardate instead of year of release for optimal accuracy, but note that some series like TNG and DS9 run concurrently.

Star Trek: Enterprise (2151-2161)

Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1 and 2 (2255-)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2255-) (Coming soon to CBS All Access)

Star Trek: The Original Series (2265-2269)

Star Trek: The Animated Series (2269-2270)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (2273)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (2285)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (2285)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (2286/1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (2287)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (2293)

Star Trek: The Next Generation (2364-2370)

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (2369-2375)

Star Trek Generations (2371)

Star Trek: Voyager (2371-2378)

Star Trek: First Contact (2373/2063)

Star Trek: Insurrection (2375)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2379)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (2380)

Star Trek: Picard (2399-)

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 (3155?)

Star Trek: Short Treks (2239-3300 Prime Timeline)

Star Trek: Section 31 (TBA)

The “Kelvin Timeline” refers to the newest Trek movies directed by J.J. Abrams and Justin Lin. The timeline of these films exist in a parallel universe created in 2233, so we’ve included them separately.