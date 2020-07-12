‘Lower Decks’: Watch First Trailer for ‘Star Trek’ Animated Comedy Series

The Star Trek franchise enters a Rick and Morty-like universe in the new trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks, an animated comedy series heading to CBS All Access this summer.

The show, developed by Rick and Morty vet Mike McMahan, “focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.”

Unlike every Star Trek series that proceeded it, Lower Decks puts the emphasis on humor, with the cartoon set up as a class comedy between the “bridge crew” — the main focus of every Star Trek series — and the workers in the “lower decks” of the spaceship.

The voice cast for Lower Decks features Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis and Jerry O’Connell. The first episode of Season 1 premieres August 6th, with the remainder of the 10-episode first season to follow every Thursday after that.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is the third spinoff from the sci-fi franchise to stream exclusively on CBS All Access, following Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, with a few more in the works, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and another, more kid-friendly animated series set for Nickelodeon. The streaming service also hosts the Short Treks anthology of short episodes.