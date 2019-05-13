×
‘Star Trek’ Series on Jean-Luc Picard Will Stream on Amazon Prime

Episodes will be available 24 hours after premiering on CBS

Amazon Prime Video announced on Monday that they will be the exclusive global streaming service for a new CBS Star Trek series on Jean-Luc Picard, the iconic character first portrayed by Patrick Stewart for seven seasons in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Stewart will reprise his role in the still-untitled series, which will focus on “the next chapter” of Picard’s life.

“There’s only one word that can begin to describe Sir Patrick Stewart as Starship Commander Jean-Luc Picard, and that’s ‘legendary,'” said series executive producer Alex Kurtzman in a statement. “We are thrilled beyond measure to have him back in command, bringing the optimistic messages of ‘Star Trek’ to audiences around the world.”

The series will also star Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Evan Evagora and Michelle Hurd.

Per an agreement with CBS, Amazon Prime will have each episode of the series available on its platform within 24 hours of its U.S. premiere. In the States, the episodes will be available for streaming on CBS All Access.

