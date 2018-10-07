‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Young Spock Revealed in Thrilling Season 2 Trailer

Star Trek: Discovery, hailed by Rolling Stone as the sci-fi franchise’s “answer to the Trump era,” unveiled its Season 2 trailer this weekend at New York Comic Con, giving Trekkies a sneak peek at the series’ younger version of Spock.

The action-packed preview features the show’s main cast – led by Sonequa Martin-Green’s scientist Michael Burnham and the ship’s new captain Christopher Pike, played by Anson Mount – in pursuit of an in-danger Spock and a celestial being called “the Red Angel.”

“I’ve seen this angel too,” Burnham says in voiceover in the trailer. “And I had this unmistakable feeling that everything was going to be alright.”

The trailer closes with a shot of the injured young Spock – played by Ethan Peck, the grandson of Gregory Peck – waking up aboard the Discovery. Season 2 also features new cast members Tig Notaro and Rebecca Romijn.

The series’ synopsis says Season 2 focuses “on the continued voyage of the U.S.S. Discovery and its crews’ mission to discover new worlds and new life forms.”

Star Trek: Discovery returns to the streaming service CBS All Access in January 2019. In August, CBS announced that Patrick Stewart would reprise his Star Trek: The Next Generation role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard for another CBS All Access Star Trek series.