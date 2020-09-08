‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Leaps Into the Future in New Season Three Trailer

The crew of the U.S.S.Discovery arrives in an uncertain future in the new trailer for Season Three of Star Trek: Discovery, which is set to premiere October 15th on CBS All Access.

The trailer picks up right after the events of the Season Two finale, with Commander Burnham (played by Sonequa Martin-Green) leading the Discovery through a wormhole that spits out the ship 930 years in the future. During the years they skipped over, the galaxy was rocked by a chaotic event known as “The Burn,” and in this new future, the Discovery crew must unite with a new group of allies to restore hope to the Federation.

Along with Martin-Green, the cast for Season Three of Star Trek: Discovery includes Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, Ian Alexander and Michelle Yeoh. Following the October 15th premiere, new episodes will debut on CBS All Access every Thursday.