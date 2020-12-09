 Stacey Abrams Talks Trump's Flailing Efforts in Georgia on 'Kimmel' - Rolling Stone

Stacey Abrams Talks Trump’s Flailing Attempts to Change Georgia Results on ‘Kimmel’

Fair Fight leader also discusses promising signs ahead of the two Senate runoffs

Jon Blistein

Stacey Abrams, head of the voter’s rights organization Fair Fight Action, discussed Donald Trump’s futile efforts to overthrow the election results in Georgia and promising signs for the upcoming Senate runoffs there during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday, December 8th.

During the interview, Kimmel noted that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp — who defeated Abrams in the 2018 gubernatorial race amidst strong suspicions of voter suppression — has so far rebuffed Trump’s attempts to change the results, and asked if Abrams was surprised.

“This isn’t about heroism or strength, this is about the law,” Abrams said. “A number of lawsuits have been filed that have forced the hand of the Secretary of State, and the Constitution precludes the Governor’s intervention. We know that voter suppression is real — in fact, we were able to prove it in a court … We’ve got evidence, they have none. And the problem is, you have a hard time winning an argument when you have absolutely no proof that something happened. But I don’t give them credit for heroism, I give them credit for being afraid of the law.”

Abrams also spoke about turning her attention to the two crucial runoff elections in Georgia that will determine the balance of the Senate. While Abrams said November’s election was done fairly, she noted that voter suppression is far from a thing of the past and warned that Georgia Republicans are working on ways to reintroduce certain roadblocks ahead of the January 5th runoffs. Still, Abrams said she was confident in Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, and noted people in Georgia are ready to head to the polls again just months after the last election.

“We had a wonderful statistic that came out today of the more than one million absentee ballots that have already been requested, 70,000 are from people who didn’t vote in November, and they are disproportionately young, and disproportionately people of color,” Abrams said. “These are the folks who are least likely to turn out, and they understand what’s at stake and that they need to show up, and that Fair Fight is there with them to make sure their votes get counted.”

 

