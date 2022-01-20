‘Squid Game’ Is ‘Absolutely’ Coming Back for a Second Season, Netflix Confirms

Squid Game isn’t done. On Thursday, Netflix chief content officer and co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed that the Korean drama is returning for a second season.

“Absolutely,” Sarandos said during an interview about Netflix’s fourth quarter 2021 earnings interview, as Variety reports. “The Squid Game universe has just begun.”

It’s no surprise that the Hwang Dong-hyuk-created show is returning as it quickly became Netflix’s most-viewed television series worldwide. The show is reportedly worth $900 million, according to Bloomberg.

Hwang previously shared that he was in talks with the streaming giant to continue the series for more than one season. “I’m in talks with Netflix over Season Two as well as Season Three. We will come to a conclusion any time soon,” he told KBS, according to Korea Times.

Netflix had also previously stated that they were “discussing a wide variety of possibilities” for the series to continue.

In an October interview, Hwang admitted that there were several storylines worth exploring, though its main character Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) would continue as its main character.

“It’s true that Season One ended in an open-ended way, but I actually thought that this could be good closure for the whole story, too,” Hwang told The Hollywood Reporter. “Season One ends with Gi-hun turning back and not getting on the plane to the States. And that was, in fact, my way of communicating the message that you should not be dragged along by the competitive flow of society, but that you should start thinking about who has created the whole system — and whether there is some potential for you to turn back and face it.”

The thriller series follows 456 folks as they go through a competition of deadly, children’s games in order to win a cash prize of $40 million.