Spike Lee Reworking Episode of ‘NYC Epicenters’ After 9/11 Conspiracy Theory Criticism

Spike Lee is “back in the editing room” and working on the final chapter of his new docuseries, NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½.

The announcement comes after reports that the final episode of the four-part docuseries features interviews with members of the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, including its founder Richard Gage. NYC Epicenters premiered on August 22nd, although the final episode isn’t slated to air until around the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

Lee’s full statement read: “I’m Back In The Editing Room And Looking At The Eighth And Final Chapter Of NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½. I Respectfully Ask You To Hold Your Judgement Until You See The FINAL CUT.”

According to a critical piece in Slate, based on a screener of the initial cut of the final episode, Lee spends about 30 minutes on Gage and the Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, whose theories — like that the Twin Towers were brought down by a controlled demolition — have been widely debunked. In an interview with The New York Times, Lee also expressed his own doubts about the official 9/11 narrative, saying, “I got questions,” and adding that he hopes the documentary prompts another Congressional look at September 11th.

“The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature’s not reached,” Lee said. “And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground — when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing. But people going to make up their own mind. My approach is put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the audience.”