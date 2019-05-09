Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’: Watch Season 2 Trailer for Netflix Show

Nola Darling is going to need a longer summer. In the new Season Two trailer for Spike Lee’s Netflix show, She’s Gotta Have It, the Brooklyn protagonist (DeWanda Wise) declares a few not-so-modest goals to accomplish in three months: become a better painter, be a better romantic partner and “get that schmunny.”

Later in the clip, the character also reveals an equally ambitious goal: to expand beyond her painting and become a “multi-disciplinary” artist. But with the prospect of becoming a “broke artist” looming, she struggles with the choice of staying committed to her vision or giving in to the stability of a corporate career.

The trailer also features the show’s supporting cast, including Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos), Opal (Ilfenesh Hadera), Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony), Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent), Clorinda Bradford (Margot Bingham), Shemekka Epps (Chyna Layne) and Winnie Win (Fat Joe).

Lee adapted She’s Gotta Have It from his acclaimed 1986 film of the same name. Season Two, which follows the first installment from 2017, premieres May 24th on Netflix.