The First Time: Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams

Game of Thrones actresses, real life best friends and recent Rolling Stone cover stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams spoke about playing it up for the paparazzi, losing different roles to the same actress and the moment they realized they were soulmates on the latest installment of “The First Time.”

Turner and Williams became fast friends after their first screen test together for Game of Thrones and they recalled several fond memories from set, including early hotel sleepovers, doing accent impressions, meeting Song of Ice and Fire mastermind George R.R. Martin and watching Sean Bean studiously read the Game of Thrones books on set. The duo also remembered traveling to America for the first time together and putting a show on for the paparazzi the moment they got off the plane.

“I remember I tweeted afterwards, ‘Thank you so much for the warm welcome,’” Turner cracked.

Elsewhere, Turner and Williams realized they’d both lost out on roles in The Lighthouse and Nanny McPhee 2, respectively, to the same actress, while they also joked about how a portable phone charger inspired their friend nickname, “Mophie” (“What a terrible name for a phone case, what a great name for us,” Williams joked). They also spoke glowingly about feeling proud for one another and, towards the end of the interview, stared deep into each other’s eyes and admitted to the rather grotesque behavior that solidified their soulmate status.

“We used to do this thing where we’d put our fingers in each other’s mouth,” Williams said, with Turner adding, “And we used to pop each other’s spots and I would like pick her nose!”