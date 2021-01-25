Charlie Brown Meets His Beloved Beagle in ‘The Snoopy Show’ Trailer

Charlie Brown meets Snoopy for the first time in the new trailer for The Snoopy Show, out February 5th on Apple TV+.

The clip opens with Snoopy as a lonely puppy, perched on a pile of hay inside a barn. Brown hands him a bone and delightfully tells him they’re going to be best friends. Charlie brings him home, where they ride motorcycles, play football, bake cakes, and go sledding.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Peanuts without the rest of the gang: Woodstock, Snoopy’s partner in crime. Lucy, Linus, Peppermint Patty, Schroeder, and more are also featured. “Can you believe this dog?” Lucy asks, to which Snoopy responds with an enthusiastic thumbs-up.

AppleTV+ announced the new series last fall, on the 70th anniversary of the comic strip. Each episode will contain three seven-minute cartoons. The show follows Snoopy in Space and the 2019 short Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10, two previous Peanuts originals from the streaming service. Peanuts in Space starred Jeff Goldblum and Ron Howard.