Good Grief: Apple TV+ Celebrates 70 Years of ‘Peanuts’ With ‘The Snoopy Show’

Charlie Brown’s beloved dog stars in the new series The Snoopy Show, out February 5th, 2021 on Apple TV+. The announcement arrives on the 70th anniversary of the Peanuts comic strip.

The one-minute teaser features Charlie Brown training Snoopy to sit and make him shakes — “That’s delicious!” he tells the dog. Snoopy then embarks on myriad adventures — baking pizza, swimming, climbing mountains — and engages in silly antics with his bird-in-crime, Woodstock. “Why can’t I just have a normal dog?” Charlie Brown asks, sighing.

Later, the duo wreck havoc on a movie theater, with Snoopy running the aisles as popcorn flies in the air. “Hey, Chuck,” Peppermint Patty asks Charlie Brown. “Can you tell the funny-looking kid to keep it down?”

Each episode of The Snoopy Show will contain three seven-minute cartoons. Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, and other classic Peanuts characters are set to appear.

The Snoopy Show follows the series Snoopy in Space and the short Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10. The latter starred Jeff Goldblum as a NASA historian and Ron Howard as himself. Both are streaming on Apple TV+.