 'The Snoopy Show': Watch the Teaser for the Apple TV+ Series
Good Grief: Apple TV+ Celebrates 70 Years of 'Peanuts' With 'The Snoopy Show'

Charlie Brown and the gang will hit the streaming service early next year

Angie Martoccio

Charlie Brown’s beloved dog stars in the new series The Snoopy Show, out February 5th, 2021 on Apple TV+. The announcement arrives on the 70th anniversary of the Peanuts comic strip.

The one-minute teaser features Charlie Brown training Snoopy to sit and make him shakes  — “That’s delicious!” he tells the dog. Snoopy then embarks on myriad adventures — baking pizza, swimming, climbing mountains — and engages in silly antics with his bird-in-crime, Woodstock. “Why can’t I just have a normal dog?” Charlie Brown asks, sighing.

Later, the duo wreck havoc on a movie theater, with Snoopy running the aisles as popcorn flies in the air. “Hey, Chuck,” Peppermint Patty asks Charlie Brown. “Can you tell the funny-looking kid to keep it down?”

Each episode of The Snoopy Show will contain three seven-minute cartoons. Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, and other classic Peanuts characters are set to appear.

The Snoopy Show follows the series Snoopy in Space and the short Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10. The latter starred Jeff Goldblum as a NASA historian and Ron Howard as himself. Both are streaming on Apple TV+.

