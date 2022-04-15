Snoop Dogg Laughs at Dumb Crooks in ‘So Dumb It’s Criminal’ Trailer

What’s worse: Getting caught for a crime, or having Snoop Dogg make fun of you afterward? That’s the premise of the rapper’s new Peacock series, So Dumb It’s Criminal, which dropped its first trailer this week.

The Snoop-hosted series, premiering April 20, “invites some of today’s comedy-greats to roast the world’s dumbest criminals using a compilation of crime clips and surveillance videos,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “From botched robberies and car chases to failed getaway attempts and even some schemes that are so ridiculous that they border on unbelievable, each 30-minute episode will prove that the worst criminals make for the best jokes.”

“I’ll be showing you some dumb people doing some dumb things that landed them in trouble,” Snoop explains in the trailer, which teases footage of some of the hapless criminals.

Comedians who will appear on the show include Jim Jefferies, Russell Peters, Loni Love, Moshe Kasher, Ron Funches, and Jay Pharoah. The series was produced by Snoop’s Snoopadelic Films in conjunction with LOL Studios.

Snoop Dogg has recently been at the center of a lawsuit after an anonymous plaintiff accused him of sexual assault. The Jane Doe plaintiff voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit against the rap musician earlier this month, although her lawyer told Rolling Stone the dismissal was submitted in a way that preserves his client’s right to bring a subsequent suit on the same grounds.

Snoop’s side declared victory, after calling the lawsuit a “shakedown.” “It is not surprising that the plaintiff dismissed her complaint against the defendants. Her complaint was full of false allegations and deficiencies,” a Snoop spokesperson told Rolling Stone.

The Jane Doe first sued Snoop in February, just days before his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, with allegations the rap icon forced her into a sex act in a recording studio bathroom nearly nine years ago.