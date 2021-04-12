Snoop Dogg Guest Stars in ‘Mythic Quest’ Season 2: Watch the Trailer

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for Season 2 of its workplace comedy series Mythic Quest. The first two episodes of the nine-episode season premiere May 7th on the streaming platform, with subsequent episodes premiering every Friday.

Season 2 sees the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time back at the office, attempting to capitalize on the success of Raven’s Banquet with even more wacky schemes. Ian (Rob McElhenney) and co-creative director Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) struggle with the game’s direction as they attempt to create a massive new expansion pack, while C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) struggles with unresolved issues from his past. Meanwhile, the Raven’s Banquet game testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) experiment with an office romance, and poor divorcee David (David Hornsby) loses his assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis) to Brad (Danny Pudi).

Rounding out the ensemble for Season 2 are Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee, and Jonathan Wiggs. Additionally, the season guest stars Snoop Dogg, Drunk History creator Derek Waters, and more.

Along with the Season 2 premiere, Apple TV+ will also be releasing “Everlight,” a standalone Season 1 episode of Mythic Quest, on Friday, April 16th.

Mythic Quest is executive-produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film and Television. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft.