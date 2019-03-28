×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next 'Barry' Season Two Review: Must the Show Always Go On? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

How Snoop Dogg Secretly Got Matthew McConaughey Super High

Duo talk destined friendship, new Harmony Korine film ‘The Beach Bum’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg discussed their new movie, The Beach Bum, the strange characters that inspired their performances and, of course, getting high on set during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday.

Though neither Snoop nor McConaughey could remember the exact moment they met — “I don’t wanna remember!” Snoop cracked — they both agreed they were destined to come together at some point. The pair riffed easily as Snoop discussed how he convinced Beach Bum director Harmony Korine to let him change his character’s name to “Ray,” short for “Lingerie,” while McConaughey recounted a wild story from a man named Captain Steve, who partly inspired his performance in the film.

The pair also delved into their first day on set together, with Snoop recalling how he showed up to find a table of fake joints filled with oregano for the scene they were about to shoot. “I’m like, who is that for? That’s not for me!” Snoop joked, though McConaughey quickly noted, they were supposed to be for him. When it came time to shoot the scene, however, Snoop secretly swapped the prop weed with his own and only told McConaughey after they’d finished.

“I didn’t say another word of English, really for, the rest of the night,” McConaughey said. “You said I rapped a lot,” to which Snoop replied, “You rapped for 13 hours straight!”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad