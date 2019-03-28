How Snoop Dogg Secretly Got Matthew McConaughey Super High

Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg discussed their new movie, The Beach Bum, the strange characters that inspired their performances and, of course, getting high on set during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday.

Though neither Snoop nor McConaughey could remember the exact moment they met — “I don’t wanna remember!” Snoop cracked — they both agreed they were destined to come together at some point. The pair riffed easily as Snoop discussed how he convinced Beach Bum director Harmony Korine to let him change his character’s name to “Ray,” short for “Lingerie,” while McConaughey recounted a wild story from a man named Captain Steve, who partly inspired his performance in the film.

The pair also delved into their first day on set together, with Snoop recalling how he showed up to find a table of fake joints filled with oregano for the scene they were about to shoot. “I’m like, who is that for? That’s not for me!” Snoop joked, though McConaughey quickly noted, they were supposed to be for him. When it came time to shoot the scene, however, Snoop secretly swapped the prop weed with his own and only told McConaughey after they’d finished.

“I didn’t say another word of English, really for, the rest of the night,” McConaughey said. “You said I rapped a lot,” to which Snoop replied, “You rapped for 13 hours straight!”