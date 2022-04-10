‘SNL’ Weekend Update on Will Smith Ban From Oscars: ‘Is That a Punishment?’

tackled the confirmation of new Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Will Smith’s 10-year Oscar ban on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

“Justice Jackson was honored Friday at a White House ceremony and said ‘We have come a long way toward perfecting our union,’ which is a direct quote from Ben Affleck’s proposal to J. Lo,” Colin Jost quipped.

After touching on Mitch McConnell and Tom Cotton’s reaction to Jackson’s confirmation, Weekend Update noted that Barack Obama returned to the White House this week for the first time in five years, where he jokingly referred to President Biden as “Vice President.” “Hey Barack, don’t confuse him,” Michael Che quipped.

Next up as the Academy’s decision to ban Smith for a decade from the Oscars after the actor slapped Chris Rock during this year’s Academy Awards.

“But, is that a punishment? He can still be nominated and even win an award; he can even go to the afterparty. He just doesn’t have to attend the four-hour ceremony where someone is definitely going to make fun of his wife again,” Jost said.

“I think a real punishment would be to make Will Smith host next year’s Oscars. Because trust me, nothing will make you question your choices in life more than hosting an award show.” (Jost and Che previously served as hosts of the Emmy Awards in 2018.)

Weekend Update also covered Ukraine President Zelensky’s video appearance at the Grammys — “It was a heartfelt and passioned plea to help the people of Ukraine, but missed an opportunity for a legendary G.I. Jane joke,” Jost said — as well as a Covid outbreak at the Gridiron Club, a lawsuit about Whopper sizes and a rash of Lucky Charms-related illnesses.