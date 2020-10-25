‘SNL’: ‘Village People’ Tell Trump to Stop Playing ‘Y.M.C.A.’ at Rallies

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update poked fun at Donald Trump’s frequent use of the Village People’s music at his rallies — despite the group’s Victor Willis calling for the president to cease playing their music — by having cast members dress up as the disco quintet for a new version of “Y.M.C.A.”

Kenan Thompson, who played the role of Willis/the police officer in the musical sketch, and the rest of the “Village People” (Mikey Day, Beck Bennett, Chris Redd, Bowen Yang) issued warnings to Trump, first with a cease-and-desist, then with threats of setting up a fake salon in order to shave daughter Ivanka’s head.

“Stop it!/Yeah, I’m talking to you/I said stop it!/This is long overdue/’Cause we never said that we support you,” the “Village People” sang. “You must pay us to use our song, Donald!”

In June, Willis first demanded that Trump stop playing the Village People’s music at his rallies, citing the president’s use of the military to clear Black Lives Matter protestors in Washington, D.C. for a Trump photo op as the reason behind his decision.

“If Trump orders the U.S. military to fire on his own citizens (on U.S. soil), Americans will rise up in such numbers outside of the White House that he might be forced out of office prior to the election,” Willis wrote in a Facebook post at the time. “Don’t do it Mr. President! And I ask that you no longer use any of my music at your rallies especially ‘Y.M.C.A.’ and ‘Macho Man.’ Sorry, but I can no longer look the other way.”

However, despite Willis’ plea, Trump continues to awkwardly dance to the Village People’s music at his most recent rallies.