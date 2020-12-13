 'SNL' Weekend Update Mocks Trump's Supreme Court Lawsuit Dismissals - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Blue Ivy Carter Receives Grammy Nomination for Beyoncé's 'Brown Skin Girl' Video
Home TV TV News

‘SNL’ Weekend Update Mocks Trump’s Supreme Court Lawsuit Dismissals

“They were the first rulings by the Supreme Court that were just the eye-roll emoji”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Weekend Update covered the Trump administration’s failed Supreme Court lawsuits as well as the Covid-19 vaccine rollout on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

“This week, the Supreme Court dismissed two different Trump lawsuits to overturn the election results. They were the first rulings by the Supreme Court that were just the eye-roll emoji,” Colin Jost said.

“But don’t worry, Trump isn’t throwing in the towel, because he’s been a fighter his whole life… at least that what it looks like on his brain scan.”

Jost continued, “I just love how the media keeps telling us, ‘Okay, this time it’s over.’ Nothing is ever over as long as Donald Trump can make money off it. Even when he dies, his tombstone is just gonna have his Venmo info.”

Co-anchor Michael Che added, “The Texas lawsuit asked the Supreme Court to invalidate the election results in four other states, which is a plan so crazy that only Texas would try to execute it.

Weekend Update’s resident medical expert Dr. Wenowdis (Kate McKinnon) also dropped by to discuss the FDA’s emergency approval of the Covid-19 vaccination, as well as break character:

Melissa Villaseñor also brought her Dolly Parton impersonation to Weekend Update to share some Christmas cheer:

 

In This Article: Saturday Night Live

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.