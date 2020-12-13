‘SNL’ Weekend Update Mocks Trump’s Supreme Court Lawsuit Dismissals

Weekend Update covered the Trump administration’s failed Supreme Court lawsuits as well as the Covid-19 vaccine rollout on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

“This week, the Supreme Court dismissed two different Trump lawsuits to overturn the election results. They were the first rulings by the Supreme Court that were just the eye-roll emoji,” Colin Jost said.

“But don’t worry, Trump isn’t throwing in the towel, because he’s been a fighter his whole life… at least that what it looks like on his brain scan.”

Jost continued, “I just love how the media keeps telling us, ‘Okay, this time it’s over.’ Nothing is ever over as long as Donald Trump can make money off it. Even when he dies, his tombstone is just gonna have his Venmo info.”

Co-anchor Michael Che added, “The Texas lawsuit asked the Supreme Court to invalidate the election results in four other states, which is a plan so crazy that only Texas would try to execute it.

Weekend Update’s resident medical expert Dr. Wenowdis (Kate McKinnon) also dropped by to discuss the FDA’s emergency approval of the Covid-19 vaccination, as well as break character:

Melissa Villaseñor also brought her Dolly Parton impersonation to Weekend Update to share some Christmas cheer: