‘SNL’: Weekend Update Skewers Trump’s ‘Coronavirus Giveaways,’ Town Hall

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update skewered Donald Trump’s rallies this past week — or the “coronavirus giveaways” at “his huge Herd Immunity Tour” — as well as the president’s “pointless and shameful” town hall.

Anchor Colin Jost first showed clips from Trump’s rally speeches this week, including the president’s claim that if he loses to Joe Biden, he’ll be so embarrassed that “Maybe I’ll have to leave the country.”

“Hey, don’t make promises you don’t intend to keep. Besides, I should point out, no other country would accept you because you come from America which has way too many Covid cases,” Jost said.

“Though I have to say it would be very satisfying if this all ends with Donald Trump becoming an illegal immigrant. And to whatever country accepts Trump, I just want to apologize: We’re not sending our best or our brightest.”

Michael Che changed the subject to this week’s Trump town hall broadcast, which the SNL cold open mocked earlier in the episode. “NBC held a town hall event with President Trump because… what can I say, we got a type,” Che said next to a graphic of The Apprentice host alongside former NBC stars Matt Lauer and Bill Cosby.

Che also touched on Trump’s refusal to condemn the QAnon conspiracy theory, which the president claimed he didn’t know much about. “C’mon, how can you not know about QAnon? You’re on Twitter all day,” Che said.

Also on Weekend Update, Trump kids Eric, Donald Jr. and Tiffany (Alex Moffat, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman) stopped by to share their optimism heading into Election Day: