‘SNL’: Watch Weekend Update Tackle Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Saturday Night Live targeted the Trump impeachment inquiry on this week’s edition of Weekend Update.

“As impeachment gains momentum, President Trump said he may stop referring to the media as ‘fake news’ and start calling them ‘corrupt news,'” said host Colin Jost at the start of the sketch. “And the media says they may stop referring to him as ‘President Trump’ and start calling him ‘Former President Trump.'”

Co-hosts Jost and Michael Che proceeded to take aim at Trump and his co-conspirators for their alleged wrongdoings, but Che began to doubt whether it was okay for people to still mock the president.

“Trump hasn’t been handling this impeachment news well,” Che said. “I mean, he’s been on a Twitter rampage, he’s openly called for China to investigate Joe Biden.” Not to mention, Che brought up Trump’s suggestion for “a moat filled with alligators and snakes” to be added to his proposed border wall.

“I don’t know how to ask this, but are we sure that it’s OK to make fun of this guy?” Che asked. “Did you ever read Of Mice and Men? Remember how Lenny was really ‘strong?’ What if Trump is really strong? I’ve got a cousin who is also strong. And he loves alligators too, but we don’t make fun of him.”

Che then compared Trump’s 800 tweets in the past month to Chrissy Teigen’s 218 tweets: “Now, obviously I feel like the president should be a lot busier than Chrissy Teigen. But if Trump is as strong as I think he is, then… good job, big fella!”