‘SNL’: Weekend Update Tackles Trump’s Election Conspiracies, Preemptive Pardons

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update returned from its monthlong hiatus to mock Donald Trump’s continued (and continually thwarted) legal attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“[Friday] Trump’s lawyers opened another door on their advent calendar of losing as they had election lawsuits tossed in six different states, proving once again that this administration will never stop fighting… except the coronavirus,” co-anchor Colin Jost said.

“Trump said that this was a rigged election at the highest level. Dude, you’re the highest level. You were in charge when the election happened. Hey, I’ll believe any conspiracy theory that you want as long as, in 44 days, you leave.”

Michael Che then discussed the planned distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine as well as his own ambivalence about taking it. “I got mixed feelings on this vaccine. On one hand, I’m black so naturally I don’t really trust it,” Che said. “On the other hand, I’m on a white TV show so I might actually get the real one.”

The anchors also discussed Trump’s alleged plan to hand out preemptive pardons to administration lackeys like Jared Kushner — “His price: One night with Kushner’s wife,” Che joked — as well as Rudy Giuliani “for the crime of murdering his own legacy,” Jost said.

Later on Weekend Update, Jost and Che discussed Melania Trump’s latest Christmas decorations, the planned July 4th return of Hamilton to Broadway and a 102-year-old woman who has twice survived coronavirus:

Weekend Update’s Staten Island correspondent Pete Davidson also dropped by to talk about the borough’s Covid-19 protests: