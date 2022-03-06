‘SNL’: Weekend Update Compares ‘Aging,’ ‘Inept’ Russian Army to the Lakers

Saturday Night Live’s latest remained focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including President Biden’s dismissal of nuclear war, banned vodka sales and Russia’s Los Angeles Lakers-esque army.

“We’re now at the point that every press conference, the president is asked, ‘Will there be a nuclear war?'” Colin Jost said. “A journalist asked Biden if we should be worried about nuclear war and he said ‘No.’ Because what’s he gonna say? ‘Hell yeah, man. Start digging a bunker, Jack.'”

Jost added of the Ukraine invasion, “Some military experts are surprised that, despite having superior firepower, the Russian army has been slowed by aging equipment, poor motivation and inept leadership. So basically, they’re the Lakers.”

Co-anchor Michael Che quipped, “Germany is now joining the EU to send arms to the Ukraine, which is the first time Germany has ramped up military production since that little six-year gap in their history books.”

Jost also discussed the condemned tweet sent by Sen. Lindsey Graham where he openly lobbied for someone in the Russian military to assassinate Vladimir Putin. “It is a shocking, disgusting example of Lindsey Graham being kinda right about something,” Jost said.

Later in the segment, Kate McKinnon took aim at Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which officially passed in the state last week. “I am deeply gay — sorry, deeply concerned — I’m just concerned this is going to make kids gay and trans — sorry, depressed and suicidal — and I think these laws are lesbians, sorry, unconscionable,” McKinnon said.