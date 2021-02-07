 'SNL': Weekend Update Covers Morgan Wallen, Marjorie Taylor Greene - Rolling Stone
‘SNL’: Weekend Update Covers Morgan Wallen, Marjorie Taylor Greene

Colin Jost and Michael Che also cover Biden stimulus plan, the Super Bowl and Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial

Weekend Update covered Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Super Bowl, the upcoming Trump impeachment trial and the video of Morgan Wallen using a racial slur on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

Last week’s SNL episode focused on Greene, mocking her in the cold open and Weekend Update. Since then, the Georgia representative has been expelled from serving on congressional committees following a vote earlier this week.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene, who looks like a mugshot of a former child star, has purported conspiracy theories about 9/11, school shootings, the Deep State and Jewish people,” co-anchor Michael Che said. “Greene apologized for her previous remarks and said 9/11 absolutely happened, and to honor that day, Greene plans to hijack and crash the Republican party.”

Colin Jost added, “Representative Greene then apologized for her conspiracy theories, saying ‘Nobody’s perfect.’ Yeah, I don’t think ‘perfect’ is the standard we were holding you to. We would just settle for ‘not violently insane.’ ‘Nobody’s perfect’ is a cutesy little phrase when you accidentally mess up a lunch order, doesn’t really apply when you accuse kids of faking a mass shooting. It’s the same reason ‘Did I do that?’ was Urkel’s catchphrase and not OJ’s.”

Weekend Update then touched on the controversy surrounding Wallen, who just two months served as musical guest on SNL; that guest spot came after he was a last-minute cancelation from a previous episode after he broke Covid-19 protocol by going to a party. During that episode, Wallen appeared in a sketch where he apologized for his misdeeds. Two months later, with a new album firmly atop the charts, the Wallen racial slur video surfaced, leading to the singer getting dropped from radio playlists and by his booking agent, as well as “suspended indefinitely” from his record label, whatever that means.

“It was announced that country music star Morgan Wallen had his recording contract suspended after a video surfaced of him using the n-word,” Che said. “Hmm… wonder who he learned that from?” Weekend Update then showed a photo of Wallen and Jost together on the set of SNL.

In This Article: marjorie taylor greene, Morgan Wallen, Saturday Night Live

