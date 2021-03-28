‘SNL’ Weekend Update: Republicans Love Guns More Than People They Don’t Know

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update returned from its monthlong hiatus to a week marred with mass shootings, with co-anchor Colin Jost focusing on renewed calls to pass gun control measures.

“In the wake of the Colorado and Atlanta shootings, President Biden called for universal background checks for gun purchases, and background checks are a great start but shouldn’t we also do current checks? Like, what are these guys up to now?” Jost asked.

“How much Call of Duty are they playing? Have they recently DM’d a girl ‘Hey’ 30 times? How about this, if you want a gun, the gun store has to talk to at least five people from your life who agree that it’s a good idea that you have a gun. It’s not too much to ask. You gotta list three references on an application to work at Foot Locker.”

Jost added, “And Republicans, stop pretending that this is a Second Amendment issue and just admit you love guns more than people you don’t know.”

Weekend Update also tackled Biden’s much-anticipated first press conference as president. “President Biden was asked if he plans to run for reelection in 2024, which is probably the nicest way to ask him if he plans on being alive in three years,” co-anchor Michael Che said.

The co-anchors also checked in on former president Donald Trump. “During an interview on Fox News, Donald Trump lied about the January 6th Capitol riots, saying his supporters were not attacking officers but were instead ‘hugging and kissing’ police,” Jost said. “But I’m not surprised that Donald Trump cannot tell the difference between kissing and assault.”

Later on Weekend Update, the co-anchors covered an array of news including National Puppy Day, sex dolls with emotions, a black Muppet on Sesame Street and the sale of Jeffrey Epstein’s NYC mansion:

SNL cast member Bowen Yang also spoke about the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes and how viewers can help: