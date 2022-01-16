‘SNL’: Weekend Update Takes on Joe Biden’s Rough Start to 2022

Saturday Night Live’s returned from its winter break — and Colin Jost returned from his reported bout with Covid-19 — with a look at President Joe Biden’s rough start to 2022.

“Just like everybody else, President Biden’s New Year’s resolution fell apart in the third week of January. The Supreme Court struck down his vaccine mandate, the Voting Rights Bill got blocked and his approval rating is so low, it went into Power Save mode,” Jost said.

“But I will point out that there was another president that had a disastrous start to his first term, yet he became an inspiration to Republicans, even to this day. I’m talking of course about Jefferson Davis, President of the Confederacy, and there are still statues of him in 10 different states which, come to think of it, probably explains why the voting rights stuff isn’t working out.”

Jost later added, “Republicans are being criticized for blocking the Voting Rights Bill but of course Republicans don’t want voting rights because if voting was fair, they’d lose.”

Che then poked fun at the arrest of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes — specifically his eyepatch — before Jost tackled the hot mic moment where Dr. Anthony Fauci called Senator Roger Marshall a “moron.” “Replied Marshall, ‘Hey! What’s that word mean?’,” Jost said.

Later in the segment, Weekend Update reported on the death of Robert Durst (“Durst will be remembered as New York’s fourth worst real estate heir,” Jost said next to a photo of the Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr.) and the recently announced Maya Angelou quarter. “This is not what black people mean when we demand change,” Che quipped: