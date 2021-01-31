‘SNL’: See Weekend Update Tackle GameStop, Capitol Insurrection

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update returned from its monthlong hiatus to tackle the GameStop stock surge, the opening days of the Biden administration and the Capitol insurrection.

“A lot has happened since our last show. The inauguration, that was nice. Christmas, I like Christmas. And hey, the terrorist watch list now includes white people, so yeah for diversity,” co-anchor Colin Jost said of the Capitol insurrection attempt. “And of course, it’s been a big week for my favorite store: The Staten Island Mall GameStop.”

Jost then compared the Reddit stock traders’ plan to make GameStop skyrocket to the 2013 magic-themed heist movie Now You See Me.

“And tonight, if we could all rally together to make Now You See Me the number one movie on Hulu, that would be as unlikely as GameStop being the number one stock in America,” Jost said.

Jost and co-anchor Michael Che then ran through a series of topics that included President Joe Biden’s executive orders, Rand Paul, West Virginia’s vaccine rollout and a collapsed highway that Jost blamed on, to quote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, “Jewish space lasers.”

Since SNL was on vacation during the Capitol insurrection, Che had his loud neighbor Cathy Anne (Cecily Tyson) come on set to give her take on the January 6th riot in Washington, D.C.:

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell (Beck Bennett) also dropped by to complain about how he was banned from Twitter, as well as his attempts to convince Donald Trump to install martial law in the days prior to Biden’s inauguration.

“That was just a standard pillow meeting, nothing to do with martial law at all,” the pillow mogul said. “I just suggested the military overthrow the government. And look, if that’s not a democracy, I don’t know what is.”