‘SNL’ Weekend Update Celebrates Biden Win: ‘We Will Never Have to Listen to Donald Trump Again’

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update celebrated Donald Trump’s loss and teased the soon-to-be-former president about his impending irrelevance hours after Joe Biden was named president-elect.

The segment opened with video footage of revelers in the streets of New York, Washington D.C. and other U.S. cities, as well as celebrations in cities abroad.

“Do you know how bad you have to be for Paris to ring church bells when you lose?” Colin Jost said. “The whole world is celebrating like World War II just ended, and I know this isn’t really the same as defeating the Nazis but it did end with a fascist leader hiding in a bunker.”

“Trump reportedly said to allies that he would have to be dragged out of the White House kicking and screaming. Good,” Michael Che said, taking a sip from his celebratory drink. “You know, ever since Biden won, everything I was worried about or mad about just sort of faded away. I mean, the problems are still there, but remember that Shawshank scene when the dudes are drinking beers on the roof? They were still in prison but for one day everything just felt okay. That’s how I feel now.”

Jost added, “By the way, I just want to point out that it’s already Saturday and the only candidate that has conceded is Kanye West. It is never a good sign when Kanye accepts reality faster than you do.”

“Trump has filed several lawsuits demanding recounts, alleging voter fraud. I just want to point something out real quick: Remember in 2016, when he lost the popular vote to Hillary by 3 million, he blamed it on illegal immigrants sneaking in and voting. Well this time, he’s gonna lose by 5 million votes, which by his own logic means Trump let in 2 million more illegal immigrants, and they all voted for Biden.”

“The most important thing about Donald Trump losing this election is that pretty soon we will never have to listen to Donald Trump again,” Jost said.

Additionally, in a segment that was somehow less comic than Rudy Giuliani’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference, Kate McKinnon’s Trump lawyer stopped by to discuss the president’s post-election legal strategy: