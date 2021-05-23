‘SNL’ Weekend Update: Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro Delivers Show-Stopping ‘My Way’

Weekend Update covered the week’s big news and gave the spotlight to two potentially departing cast members during Saturday Night Live‘s Season 46 finale.

“Well, it’s last Weekend Update, and I have to say, I think the country is in a better place than when we started this season,” co-anchor Colin Jost said to open the segment. “In September, there were headlines like ‘Will the president destroy democracy?’ and now I’m seeing headlines like ‘Will this be the most turnt-ass summer ever?'”

“Who can forget that time when the president tried to murder Congress? Apparently Congress can, since the Senate is likely to block a bipartisan investigation into the Capitol riots,” Jost continued. “Republicans just want to forget the riots ever happened and focus on the future of their party, and the future of their party is, of course…” — a photo of Matt Gaetz pops up — “…Yikes.”

Jost added, “It was reported that federal authorities investigating the sex trafficking allegations against Matt Gaetz have secured the cooperation of his ex-girlfriend, but not until after her prom.”

Michael Che later reported, “A former personal assistant to Marilyn Manson has filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual exploitation and psychological abuse. Wow, it’s always the guys you most suspect.”

Che and Jost also took part in their beloved “joke swap” — where the co-anchors pen edgy jokes for one another — with Jost taking the brunt of the gag:

The final Weekend Update of Season 46 also featured a pair of potential swan song moments from two cast members rumored to be departing the series, Cecily Strong and Pete Davidson; the latter dropped by to talk about Mental Health Awareness Month.

“The pandemic has taught me that we never really know what the future holds, and it’s also taught me to be grateful, and I’m very grateful to be here, and it’s been an honor to grow up in front of you guys, so thanks,” Davidson said, hinting at his SNL exit.

Finally, Strong reprised her impression of inebriated Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro to deliver a show-stopping, wine-slinging rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way”: