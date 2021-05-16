‘SNL’: Weekend Update Tackles CDC Lifting Mask Mandate

Weekend Update tackled the CDC’s updated mask mandate and Tom Cruise’s Golden Globes protest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

“Guys, great news this week: The CDC announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or socially distance,” co-anchor Colin Jost said. “Except, if you go to most places.”

After noting both President Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell’s reactions to the mask mandate, Weekend Update reported on a study that should’ve been the centerpiece of the CDC’s mask marketing this entire pandemic.

“According to recent studies, men who have had Covid could experience erectile dysfunction and some have even reported a decrease in the size of their penis,” co-anchor Michael Che said.

“Now that’s how you sell some masks. Fauci, you want people to get vaccinated, you need to run with this. Forget ‘Stop the spread,’ it should be ‘Stop the shrink.'”

Weekend Update also tackled Tom Cruise’s decision to return his Golden Globes to protest the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity. “Which was tough for him, because they were sitting on pretty high shelves,” Che quipped.

Che later joked about the recent story about a Florida man who was arrested after stealing $12,000 worth of Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia. “Wow, $12,000 worth,” Che said. “So all of it?”