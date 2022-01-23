‘SNL’: Weekend Update Mocks Biden’s Press Conference, Kyrsten Sinema, M&M’s Redesign

The crew tackled Joe Biden’s historically long press conference, Krysten Sinema’s upholding of the filibuster, Prince Andrew’s Twitter and more on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

“President Biden marked the end of his first year in office with a two-hour press conference, because that’s how long it took to list everything that’s gone wrong,” Colin Jost said. “It was actually the longest presidential press conference, but as I’ve been told many times before, just because you went for a long time, doesn’t mean you did a good job.”

Michael Che added of Sinema’s role in blocking the Voting Rights Act, “Senate Republicans lined up to shake Kyrsten Sinema’s hand after she voted against changing the filibuster to pass voting rights. Ahh, the U.S. Senate: Keeping black folks down with a quiet handshake since 1787.”

After quick quips about Donald Trump and Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin, Jost reported on “Britain’s most eligible bachelor, Prince Andrew,” who “officially deleted his Twitter account, after he realized that’s not the app with all the dancing teenagers.”

Later in the segment, Weekend Update discussed the week’s biggest controversy: The planned redesign of the M&M characters, a move that happened after, as Jost claimed, people asked “that the brown M&M not look like a teacher who has sex with her students.”

Jost and Pete Davidson also poked fun at the fact that, for some reason, they bought an decommissioned Staten Island ferry boat (for $280,000):