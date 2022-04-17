 Weekend Update Tackles Elon Musk's Twitter Bid, Biden Approval Rating - Rolling Stone
‘SNL’: Weekend Update Tackles Elon Musk’s Twitter Bid, Biden’s Approval Rating

“It used be something that seemed important and even fun, and now you look at it and it’s confusing and depressing. It’s the Giuliani of apps” 

Weekend Update tackled Elon Musk’s Twitter bid and President Joe Biden’s all-time low approval rating on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

“Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $40 billion so he could loosen its free speech rules,” Michael Che said. “That’s how badly white guys wanna use the N-word.”

“Honestly, I don’t even understand why Elon wants to own Twitter. It used be something that seemed important and even fun, and now you look at it and it’s confusing and depressing,” Colin Jost said. “It’s the Giuliani of apps.” 

Weekend Update opened its segment by taking a look at President Joe Biden’s plunging approval rating. 

“A new poll shows that President Biden’s approval rating has fallen to an all-time low of 33 percent,” Jost said. “For perspective, that’s half the approval rating of Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” which currently has a 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jost also mocked the president over the viral video where, upon finishing a speech, Biden seemed to shake hands with an invisible person. “Hey, her name is Kamala…. When was the last time you saw her?”

The anchors also touched on the arrest of Brooklyn subway shooter, the soaring inflation, technology that predicts heart attacks and an incident where a police officer pulled over a driverless car. “Even more amazing, [the officer] still managed to shoot an unarmed black guy,” Che quipped.

