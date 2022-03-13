‘SNL’: Watch ‘The Batman’ Stars Zoë Kravitz and Paul Dano Go on Wild Cat Chase

This week’s Please Don’t Destroy sketch reunited host Zoë Kravitz with one of her co-stars from The Batman: Paul Dano.

In the Please Don’t Destroy Sketch, Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy plan to give Kravitz, who plays Catwoman in the film, a cat. But as she enters, the feline disappears and sends the group on a wild cat chase throughout the room. After destroying everything in sight, they finally find the cat in a drawer.

But it disappears again shortly thereafter. There’s a brief panic when the group hears a sound heard beneath them, however, it ends up being a Lego set and not the cat (thankfully).

During their search, Herlihy also peeks under the couch where he finds Dano, who plays the Riddler in the latest Batman film, “researching” his next role. The actor also joins in on the journey to find their furry friend.

This week’s SNL marks Kravitz’s hosting debut.