 See 'The Batman' Stars Zoë Kravitz and Paul Dano Go on Wild Cat Chase - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Trump Says He 'May Have To' Run in 2024 During Rambling, Lie-Filled South Carolina Rally Speech
Home TV TV News

‘SNL’: Watch ‘The Batman’ Stars Zoë Kravitz and Paul Dano Go on Wild Cat Chase

The actors helped out Please Don’t Destroy in the sketch

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All

This week’s Please Don’t Destroy sketch reunited host Zoë Kravitz with one of her co-stars from The Batman: Paul Dano.

In the Please Don’t Destroy Sketch, Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy plan to give Kravitz, who plays Catwoman in the film, a cat. But as she enters, the feline disappears and sends the group on a wild cat chase throughout the room. After destroying everything in sight, they finally find the cat in a drawer.

But it disappears again shortly thereafter. There’s a brief panic when the group hears a sound heard beneath them, however, it ends up being a Lego set and not the cat (thankfully).

During their search, Herlihy also peeks under the couch where he finds Dano, who plays the Riddler in the latest Batman film, “researching” his next role. The actor also joins in on the journey to find their furry friend.

This week’s SNL marks Kravitz’s hosting debut.

In This Article: Paul Dano, Saturday Night Live, SNL, Zoe Kravitz

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.