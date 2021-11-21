 'SNL': Watch Pete Davidson Perform 'Walking in Memphis' Parody - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'SNL': Cecily Strong's Jeanine Pirro Tackles Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict in Cold Open
Home TV TV News

‘SNL’: Watch Pete Davidson Perform ‘Walking in Memphis’ Parody with Marc Cohn and Method Man

‘SNL’ star parodied his native borough Staten Island in the musical sketch

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All

Credit: NBC

In a 4-minute musical sketch, Pete Davidson put a twist on Marc Cohn’s 1991 hit “Walking in Memphis” with an homage to Staten Island.

With “Walking in Staten,” Davidson paid tribute to the bagel joints and pizza places in his native borough while sporting an “I Love Staten Island” shirt.

“Put on my bootleg Jordans and get on the train….yeah we got like 80 bagel spots and every block has a pizza place. Yeah, we’re walking in Staten,” Davidson sang.

But he isn’t alone in the fun: Joining the SNL star was Big Wet, Method Man and even Cohn himself.

“Man it’s really weird in Staten,” Davidson sang, before Cohn added: “I think this Strip Club used to be a McDonald’s.”

By the end of the skit, Method Man chimed in that he was feeling Italian for the night.

“Tell me are you Italian,” Davidson sang to Method Man, who replied, “Man, I am tonight.”

In This Article: Marc Cohn, Method Man, Pete Davidson, Saturday Night Live, SNL

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.