‘SNL’: Watch Multiple Catwomen Crash Zoë Kravitz’s Opening Monologue

Zoë Kravitz got a Catwoman-themed surprise during her SNL hosting debut this week: more Catwomen.

After joking about how she “watched the movie musical Cats every day for a year” to prepare for her role as Catwoman in The Batman, Kate McKinnon appeared in a leather dominatrix suit asking, “Somebody out here talking about cats?”

McKinnon quickly revealed that she was “the Catwoman from the ’90s, the one with the whip.” She then revealed her origin story to Kravitz.

“Okay, I fell out of a window onto a pile of cats. They licked me back to life and now I dress like Sandy from a porno version of Grease,” McKinnon told Kravitz. “It’s still called, Grease.”

Despite attempting to transition back into her monologue, McKinnon fired up “the Cat Signal,” which summoned a variety of Catwomen. Shortly thereafter, a Catwoman played by Ego Nwodim appeared thinking someone was in danger.

“I was the first Black Catwoman. Meow!” Nwodim exclaimed, to which Kravitz replied, “Eartha Kitt from the 1960s TV version.”

Nwodim explained that people thought it was “campy,” but “it turned out it was just super gay.”

Kravitz, again, tried to return to her monologue but was interrupted by a “cat lady,” an elderly woman pushing around a cat in a grocery cart (Aidy Bryant).

Then, Chris Redd appeared as Katt Williams, which frustrated Kravitz who said, “Oh, come on. You’re not even a woman.”

Eventually, all of the Catwomen (and Redd’s Katt) joined Kravitz on-stage where they transitioned into a freeze-frame.