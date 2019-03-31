Watch ‘SNL’ Spoof Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ With Discover Card Ad

This week’s episode of the Saturday Night Live didn’t hesitate to chime in on the conversation surrounding Jordan Peele’s new horror film Us. A standard ad for a Discover Card proves to be exactly the opposite as SNL stars Ego Nwodim and Kenan Thompson battle with the credit card company.

Nwodim calls Discover looking for help with some unauthorized charges and the person on the other line looks eerily similar to her. Her doppelgänger also happens to be surrounded by white rabbits and clutching the giant scissors seen from Us.

“When you go on vacation, I sit in a cave,” Nwodim’s doppelgänger tells her.

After being frustrated by the call, Thompson takes the phone and ends up talking to his own doppelgänger, but becomes too spooked to continue the conversation. Both Nwodim and Thompson end up being equally horrified by the doppelgängers’ creepy voices and disturbing comments.

The end of the sketch is a nod to Peele’s film, which features the Discover Card logo fused with the symbol for Us and the slogan, “Discover: From the mind of Jordan Peele.”

In its first weekend in theaters, Us set a new box office record for a horror film, opening with $70 million in ticket sales.