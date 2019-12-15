‘SNL’ Tackles Trump Impeachment, Divided Nation in Christmas Dinner Cold Open

Saturday Night Live opened with a sketch that brought the political rift in the United States to the Christmas dinner table, with three very different families discussing the impeachment of Donald Trump and the 2020 election. The cold open, inspired by the stop-motion Christmas specials, also featured Kate McKinnon portraying Greta Thunberg.

“It’s almost Christmas, and folks in America seem more divided than ever,” Aidy Bryant’s Frosty the Snowman told the audience. “But if we listened in to some dinner conversations tonight, I bet we’d find out we have more in common than we realize. And that we can listen, because I hacked into three Nest Home cams.”

The cold open then shifts between the Christmas dinner conversations of three families: A progressive family in San Francisco, California, a conservative family in Charleston, South Carolina and a black family in Atlanta, Georgia where the patriarch (Kenan Thompson) rather debate Bad Boys 3 and The Masked Singer than talk about Trump’s impending impeachment and inevitable reelection.

The divide is further illustrated in the prayer before dinner — “Dear gender-neutral spirit,” “Dear original American Jesus” and “Dear historically correct black Jesus” — and the choice of Christmas music, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” “the politically correct version of ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside'” and “‘Santa Claus Is Coming to Town’ by Michael Jackson… alright, alright, ‘Santa Claus Is Coming to Town’ by the Jackson 5.”

“Now those three families may seem different, but you see they have one important thing in common: They live in states where their votes don’t matter because none of them live in the three states that will decide our election,” Frosty the Snowman added. “They’ll debate the issues all year long, but it all comes down to a thousand people in Wisconsin who won’t even think about the election until the morning of. And that’s the magic of the electoral college.”

Just as the cold open was about the end, Kate McKinnon’s Thunberg burst onto the set with a dire warning: “In 10 years, this snowman won’t exist. Her home will be a puddle. Santa, reindeer, the North Pole, all of it, gone! The icecaps will melt and the elves will drown,” Thunberg said.

The Time Person of the Year-winning climate activist then said to Donald Trump, “I can’t believe I’m saying this to a 70-year-old man but ‘Grow up!'”