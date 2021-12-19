‘SNL’: Tina Fey Returns to Co-Anchor Weekend Update for Audience of Three

Tina Fey returned to co-anchor alongside Michael Che in Colin Jost’s absence.

With this week’s Saturday Night Live impacted by an Omicron surge, there were a handful of pre-recorded and classic sketches that aired throughout the evening, but Fey and Che were able to perform Weekend Update onstage. Their audience, however, was just three people: host Paul Rudd, Tom Hanks and Kenan Thompson.

Fey immediately addressed Jost’s absence saying, “It’s not what you think. He’s getting some work done.”

Since most of the cast and crew were sent home, Fey and Che decided to “read these dumb jokes” to the trio.

“O.J. Simpson has been released from parole two months early because of good behavior,” Che explained. “Said O.J., ‘I can’t believe I got out of parole early, but I did it. I did it.'” Fey then quipped about Elon Musk being named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” saying, “You can read more about it on your phone while your Tesla is self-driving you into a lake.”

Che then stepped in to discuss how a judge in Louisiana had gone on leave after being caught on video saying the N-word, “which is the kind of story that makes me wonder, why are me and Kenan the only cast members here?”

Closing out the segment, he addressed the news that Bruce Springsteen sold the rights to his music catalog for more than $500 million to Sony. “So hopefully,” he quipped, “he finally has the money to move out of New Jersey.”

Fey formerly co-anchored Weekend Update with Jimmy Fallon when she was a cast member on SNL. Following his departure, Fey went onto host it with Amy Poehler.