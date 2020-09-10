‘SNL’ to Return to Studio 8H When Season 46 Premieres in October

Saturday Night Live will return to Studio 8H inside Rockefeller Center when the long-running late-night series returns for its 46th season on October 3rd.

SNL’s Season 45 was cut short due to the coronavirus, with the show taking on an “At Home” format for its final three episodes; previous seasons had a 21-episode run, while the quarantine and then social distancing measures resulted in an abbreviated 18 episodes for Season 45.

However, with the Covid-19 situation much improved in New York City, the SNL cast will return to their home studio for more traditional episodes in Season 46.

Season 46 arrives exactly one month before Election Day, hopefully allowing for at least a few weeks of Maya Rudolph reprising the role of Kamala Harris, who the former cast member portrayed during Democratic debate sketches prior to the pandemic. Details regarding the season’s first hosts and musical guests will be announced at a later date.