‘SNL’ Skewers Ted Cruz for Anti-Big Bird Stance in ‘Sesame Street’ Parody

In an episode hosted by Jonathan Majors, this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open took Ted Cruz to a fictional version of Sesame Street.

After Cruz spent the week attacking Big Bird on Twitter for his pro-vaccine stance, Aidy Bryant reprised her role as the Texas senator hosting a far-right version of the kids’ show called “Cruz Street.”

“For 50 years I stood by as Sesame Street taught out kids dangerous ideas like numbers and kindness, but when Big Bird told children to get vaccinated against a deadly disease, I said, ‘Enough’ and I created my own ‘Sesame Street,'” Bryant’s Cruz said.

Cruz wasn’t alone, though, he was joined by a handful of figures including kids played by Andrew Dismukes, Melissa Villaseñor and Bowen Yang who sang the faux show’s theme song with lyrics like “Cruzy days/sweeping the libs away/and he hopes you’ll say/that his beard looks sweet.” Also joining Bryant’s Cruz were figures like an AR-15-carrying Cecily Strong’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Pete Davidson’s Joe Rogan, too.

“Cruz Street” had a different focus on letters than the traditional Sesame Street. Bryant’s Cruz focused on “CRT” — critical race theory: “I think it stands for ‘Caucasian rights trampled.'” Sponsored by “Q,” the show revealed its focus on conspiracy theories. “He will tell us when JFK Jr., who is alive, will reveal himself and help President Trump reclaim his rightful throne,” Strong’s Greene said. “I represent America!”

Later, Bryant’s Cruz was joined by Proud Boys: Alex Moffat as Bert and Mikey Day as Ernie, as well as Chris Redd who played Oscar the Slouch and discussed the democrats’ safety net.