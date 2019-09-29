‘SNL’: See All-Star Democratic Town Hall Sketch With Larry David, Maya Rudolph

As a follow-up to Saturday Night Live‘s cold open featuring Trump anxiously making calls about his impeachment, an all-star cast portrayed the wide field of Democrats to discuss the Ukraine scandal. The sketch featured host Woody Harrelson as Joe Biden, Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, Larry David once again taking on his Bernie Sanders impression, Kate McKinnon’s Elizabeth Warren and new cast member Bowen Yang, as Andrew Yang. Additionally, Marianne Williamson (new cast member Chloe Fineman) had a brief appearance via astral projection.

“The Democratic candidates have united together and have decided to handle the impeachment the only way they know how, with a muddled, 10-person Town Hall debate,” said Cecily Strong’s Erin Burnett to begin the proceedings.

Each of the comedians proceeded to deliver exaggerated lines representative of their candidate alter-egos.

“I hope you all enjoyed hot girl summer, because it’s school librarian fall,” McKinnon’s Warren said.

During the segment, Biden name-dropped former President Barack Obama’s name a handful of times as he delivered a slew of out-of-touch comments.

“Daddy’s here, America,” Harrelson’s Biden said. “I see you, I hear you, I sniff you, and I hug you from behind.”

David’s Sanders took aim at Biden for his cringe-worthy remarks saying, “Remember when everyone thought I would be the one to seem out of touch, this guy makes me look like Drake.”

Meanwhile, Rudolph’s Harris tried to act cool while maintaining her serious tone. “I’m America’s cool aunt, a fun aunt, I call that a funt,” Rudolph’s Harris quipped. “The kind of funt that will give you weed, but then arrest you for that weed.”