Kim Kardashian to Test Out Her Comedy Chops on ‘Saturday Night Live’

The 47th season of Saturday Night Live will premiere October 2nd with host Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves. It will continue October 9th with Kim Kardashian West and Halsey, October 16th with Rami Malek and Young Thug, and October 23rd with Jason Sudeikis and Brandi Carlile.

This will be the first time that any of the actors (and Kardashian) have hosted the show, although Sudeikis was a cast member from 2005 to 2013. This will be Halsey’s fourth appearance on the show, Musgraves’ second, and the first time for Youth Thug and Brandi Carlile.

And while the premiere date and first four hosts and musical hosts have now been announced, there are still many lingering questions surrounding this season of Saturday Night Live. They have to announce which cast members are returning, and there have been rumors that Pete Davidson, Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kenan Thompson may all be leaving.

“It is my seventh year, and that’s usually what the contract’s usually for, so it was really emotional,” Davidson said in June when speaking about the season finale. “I worked with these guys for a fourth of my life, and I started there with acne and left with tattoos, and it was just, like, a very crazy, long period of time.”

Davidson, Strong, McKinnon, Bryant, and Thompson have been the backbone of the show for the greater part of the past decade. If they leave, this will likely be a rebuilding season where Lorne Michaels brings in many new talents, and supporting players from the past couple of years have a chance to step up and prove themselves.