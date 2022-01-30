‘SNL’: Russia Disinformation Campaign Ropes in Neil Young, Aaron Rodgers

Saturday Night Live provided a meme-filled look at Russia’s disinformation campaign and its escalating situation with Ukraine during the show’s latest cold open.

In the sketch, a trio of White House employees give President Biden (James Austin Johnson) a rundown at Russia’s efforts to seed unrest in the neighboring Ukraine, from Tik Tok dance videos and Crying Jordan memes to hijacking the week’s biggest news stories, like Neil Young’s exit from Spotify.

“Neil Young to remove music from Spotify unless Ukraine surrenders,” Alex Moffat’s White House aide reads of one headline. “American CDC Strongly Recommends Russia Invade Ukraine,” reads another fake news story.

The Russian disinformation tactics even involve noted anti-vaxx quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Pete Davidson), who delivers a State Farm commercial after his car breaks down in Ukraine. “Like a good neighbor, Russia is there,” the QB says with a Russian accent.

By sketch’s end, the U.S. deploys their own millennial social media expert — now the Secretary of Defense — to counteract the misinformation

“Mr. President, I think your generation can learn a lot from mine,” the Secretary of Defense says. “We don’t believe in drone strikes. We believe in breaking down our enemies psychologically.”