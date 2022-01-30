 SNL: Russia Disinformation Campaign Ropes in Neil Young, Aaron Rodgers - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Confederate Flags, Conspiracies, and the Ghost of JFK Jr.: What I Saw at Trump’s Bananas Texas Rally
Home TV TV News

‘SNL’: Russia Disinformation Campaign Ropes in Neil Young, Aaron Rodgers

President Biden faces the meme war at the heart of the escalating Ukraine situation in cold open

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Saturday Night Live provided a meme-filled look at Russia’s disinformation campaign and its escalating situation with Ukraine during the show’s latest cold open.

In the sketch, a trio of White House employees give President Biden (James Austin Johnson) a rundown at Russia’s efforts to seed unrest in the neighboring Ukraine, from Tik Tok dance videos and Crying Jordan memes to hijacking the week’s biggest news stories, like Neil Young’s exit from Spotify.

“Neil Young to remove music from Spotify unless Ukraine surrenders,” Alex Moffat’s White House aide reads of one headline. “American CDC Strongly Recommends Russia Invade Ukraine,” reads another fake news story.

The Russian disinformation tactics even involve noted anti-vaxx quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Pete Davidson), who delivers a State Farm commercial after his car breaks down in Ukraine. “Like a good neighbor, Russia is there,” the QB says with a Russian accent.

By sketch’s end, the U.S. deploys their own millennial social media expert — now the Secretary of Defense — to counteract the misinformation

“Mr. President, I think your generation can learn a lot from mine,” the Secretary of Defense says. “We don’t believe in drone strikes. We believe in breaking down our enemies psychologically.”

In This Article: Saturday Night Live

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.