See ‘SNL’ Spoof R. Kelly’s Unhinged Interview With Gayle King

Saturday Night Live opened with a comedic take on R. Kelly’s bizarre interview with Gayle King, with Kenan Thompson and Leslie Jones portraying the singer and CBS This Morning co-host.

Jones’ King opened the interview by asking the singer why he made the decision to conduct an interview while awaiting trial for sexual abuse charges.

“Because people think that I’m some kind of monster. I’m here to remove all the doubt. My lawyer was telling me no, but my ego, my ego, was telling me yes,” Thompson’s Kelly said.

“Look, I made a lot of mistakes in my life. Maybe I can’t read or write or math, but I’m still a person. I put on my pants one sleeve at a time like everybody else.”

Addressing the allegations in Surviving R. Kelly, the singer said, “You can start a rumor about any celebrity just like that. All you gotta do is push a button on your phone and say ‘R. Kelly did this to me,’ then attach a video of me doing that thing and people will believe you.”

“These people made a six-part documentary about me. Six! That’s almost 10,” Thompson’s Kelly complained. “And not one of them said a nice thing about me. They made it seem like I was the devil. I’m not the devil, and even if I was, you can’t think of one nice thing to say about the devil? I can: Nice horns. Gives good advice.”

Throughout the interview, Kelly disengages from the conversation and goes on “Trapped in the Closet”-inspired inner monologues. “It’s 10 o’clock in the morning / And I’m talkin’ to Oprah’s friend / If I can just get through this / Everybody’s gonna love me again,” he sang to himself out loud, not realizing until later the interviewer can hear these musical interludes.

“I really want to laugh right now, but I don’t know if this is a prank on you or a prank on me,” Jones’ King said in disbelief.

Thompson’s Kelly later spoofed the singer’s now-viral outburst from the King interview: “Guys, think for a minute! Use your brain! Why would I do these things? For 30 years! I gave y’all ‘Trapped in the Closet.’ ‘Feelin’ on Yo Booty.’ ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number.’ And so many other clues! And this is how you repay me?”

After keeping her cool, Jones’ King told him, “Robert, you’ve been combative, defensive and completely unhinged, but somehow you expect us to believe you are completely innocent?”

“That would be ideal, yes,” Kelly said. “And now humbly I await your decision, Miss Jail King.”

“My name is Gayle King, with a ‘G,'” she responded. Kelly then asked how much worse this interview made things worse for him on a scale from 1 to 10. King responded, “13.”